Juvenile leads Richland County deputies on chase, ending in crash, deputies say

A child is facing charges after leading Richland County deputies on a car chase while in a stolen vehicle, according to a sheriff’s department statement.
Deputies tried to stop the a car driving on the 800 block of St. Andrews Road at about 12:30 p.m., according to the statement.
The juvenile ignored the lights and sirens, driving away, according to the statement. Deputies gave chase until the car crashed at Burnett Drive and Fairhaven Drive.
The child — who was not injured in the crash — got out of the car and ran from deputies, according to the statement. Deputies quickly caught the juvenile.
The child is facing multiple unnamed charges, according to the statement.
Comments