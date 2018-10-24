Two sleeping children were in a car that was stolen from a Columbia hotel Thursday morning.
2 sleeping children were inside car stolen in Columbia, police say

By Teddy Kulmala

October 24, 2018 10:12 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia police are searching for a car that was stolen with two sleeping children inside Wednesday morning.

The car was reported stolen around 9:15 a.m. from the 100 block of Stoneridge Drive, which is just off Greystone Boulevard near Interstate 126, police said.

The stolen vehicle is described as a dark blue four-door BMW 325i with North Carolina tags. It had been left running in a parking lot at the Extended Stay hotel when it was taken.

The children are two boys, ages 3 and 7, police said. It is believed that both were asleep inside the car when it was stolen.

A picture of the car and a description of the two boys were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the car’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

