Teen threatened mass shooting at Lexington County school, deputies say

A teen was arrested after deputies say he threatened a mass shooting at a Lexington County high school, according to a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Robert Hunter Jacob Woods, an 18-year-old Pelion High School senior, was arrested Tuesday night, according to the statement.
Woods told deputies he created social media accounts to threaten the school, according to the statement. A concerned student first saw the threats and tipped off authorities at the Lexington One School District, according to a statement from the district.
The school notified the sheriff’s department, learning that another student also reported the social media messages, according to the district.
“After we spoke with the student, we worked with Lexington One security officials to conduct a thorough investigation and eventually identified Woods as the user behind the account posting the threats,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the statement.
Woods was charged with making threats of a mass shooting, according to the sheriff’s department. He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
