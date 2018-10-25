Ex-SC Rep. Harrison absent from 4th day of his public corruption trial

The defendant in one of South Carolina’s highest profile public corruption trials in years was absent Thursday as his trial moved into its fourth day.
Ex-Rep. Jim Harrison was absent because he had a “health issue,” state Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen told the Richland County jurors hearing the misconduct, perjury and corruption charges against the Columbia Republican.
“He will be back tomorrow,” Mullen told the jurors, without specifying the issue.
One of Harrison’s defense lawyers, former SLED director Reggie Lloyd, characterized the problem as “a little health issue” that sent the former House Judiciary Committee chairman to a hospital emergency room Wednesday night.
While no one specifically has said Harrison will not testify, all indications are he will not take the witness stand.
Closing arguments in the case are expected to begin Friday morning.
Harrison, 67, had been a constant, alert presence at trial since it began Monday.
During a parade of 13 prosecution witnesses through Wednesday, Harrison sat at the defense table, listening intently and sometimes exchanging whispered comments with his lawyers, Lloyd and former state Rep. Hunter Limbaugh. During breaks, Harrison has chatted with reporters and others in the courtroom, including numerous lawyers.
The prosecution’s two final witnesses — former S.C. Ethics Commission executive director Herb Hayden and current S.C. House Ethics Committee chairman Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens — testified late Thursday morning and early afternoon.
Pitts, who is recovering from a heart ailment, testified despite being in some distress, he told the courtroom.
