Woman hit and kicked victim, then used a chainsaw, Richland County Sheriff says

A woman who authorities say hit, kicked and used a chainsaw during an altercation is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The attack occurred Sept. 9 in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive in Columbia, according to the sheriff’s department. That is located near the intersection of St. Andrews Road and Broad River Road.
The sheriff’s department said Tierra Burgess was at the residence when she got into a verbal altercation with another person, which became physical.
The 23-year-old injured the other person by hitting and kicking them, and “also came at the victim with a chainsaw,” according to the sheriff’s department.
The chainsaw “was not operating” at the time of the incident, said Amanda Jordan, a public information liaison for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Burgess is wanted for first-degree assault & battery, the sheriff’s department reported.
There was no word on the condition of the person who Burgess attacked, according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
Comments