SC Rep. Harrison found guilty in public corruption case, gets prison sentence

A Richland County jury late Friday night found ex-SC Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, guilty of multiple public corruption-related counts.
Within minutes, state Circuit Judge Carmen Mullen sentenced Harrison to 18 months in prison.
The jury of five men and seven women found Harrison not guilty on a charge of conspiracy, but returned guilty verdicts on two counts of misconduct and one count of perjury, which included two instances of perjury.
The verdict came down at 10:30 pm after the jury deliberated more than four hours.
The trial was one of South Carolina’s major public trials in years. It exposed how state lawmakers can easily hide sources of revenue and make money illegally on the sly.
During the trial, special prosecutor told the jury that South Carolina’s last major legislative public corruption case - the FBI’s Lost Trust scandal that resulted in more than a dozen state lawmakers pleading guilty to accepting bribes - was a “joke” compared to Harrison’s case.
Harrison had illegally sold his influence for $900,000 over 13 years, while Lost Trust lawmakers were seling their votes for just several hundred dollars, Pascoe told the jury.
During the trial, special prosecutor David Pascoe had introduced 15 witnesses and numerous witness to hammer home these points:
+ Influential consultant Richard Quinn, whose firm Richard Quinn & Associates employed Harrison for 13 years at approximately $80,000 per year, had pleaded guilty last year to illegal lobbying. One basic charge against Harrison was that it was illegal for him to work for a firm that lobbied the S.C. General Assembly and not disclose the relationship.
+Harrison kept his job with the Quinn firm secret. Harrison’s former colleagues in the House, including Reps. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, and Todd Rutherford, R-Richland, testified for the prosecution, saying they were astonished to learn that Harrison was paid about $80,000 a year by Quinn.
+Quinn stopped paying Harrison at the end of 2012, when Harrison left the Legislature. Pascoe argued Harrison was no more use to Quinn’s corporate clients when he retired.
+ Harrison never did explain to the jury exactly what he did to earn his salary from Quinn
