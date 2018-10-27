If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Crime & Courts

One person dead after Friday night shooting off Broad River Road

By David Travis Bland

tbland@thestate.com

October 27, 2018 10:55 AM

COLUMBIA

A shooting on Friday evening off Broad River Road claimed one life.

Details are limited while Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates, but what is known is that around 8 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Beatty Road.

Read More

Beatty Road cuts beside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Broad River. The Petan Apartments are located at the 800 block of Beatty Road. The complex is near St. Andrews Park, a public recreation area that features a tennis courts, baseball fields and a swimming pool.

Around 10 p.m. a spokesperson from RCSD said one individual was shot and had died as a result of their injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Read More

The initial response to the incident was shown on the popular A&E show Live PD, according to social media posts by fans of the show.

Read More

  Comments  