One person dead after Friday night shooting off Broad River Road

A shooting on Friday evening off Broad River Road claimed one life.

Details are limited while Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigates, but what is known is that around 8 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Beatty Road.

Beatty Road cuts beside the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Broad River. The Petan Apartments are located at the 800 block of Beatty Road. The complex is near St. Andrews Park, a public recreation area that features a tennis courts, baseball fields and a swimming pool.

Around 10 p.m. a spokesperson from RCSD said one individual was shot and had died as a result of their injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

The initial response to the incident was shown on the popular A&E show Live PD, according to social media posts by fans of the show.

Sad result on the call in @RCSD. Prayers for this person’s family. And God Bless our first responders. #LivePd. — #MommaBear (@DonnaJamesRye68) October 27, 2018