Surveillance photo of the man who is impersonating a police or Secret Service officer, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Surveillance photo of the man who is impersonating a police or Secret Service officer, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Greenville County Sheriff's Office
Surveillance photo of the man who is impersonating a police or Secret Service officer, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Greenville County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Courts

Secret Service impostor has badge, gun and car with a siren, SC cops warn

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 28, 2018 06:39 PM

He has a badge and a gun. He even drives a vehicle with blue lights and a siren.

What this man does not have is authority, because he’s pretending to be a law enforcement officer, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office issued a warning to residents and businesses about the “impersonator” Saturday night, saying he was spotted in the northern Greenville County area.

The suspect is “representing himself” as a police officer or an agent with the U.S. Secret Service, the sheriff’s office reported. The impostor has a handgun as well as a badge, and is driving a silver Ford Explorer equipped with a siren and “operating blue lights.”

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a man wearing a dark shirt, blue jeans, sunglasses and a baseball hat.

Anyone who comes in contact with the suspect is asked to call 911 “immediately” but are warned to “be cautious and aware.”

Excerpts from the Nov. 4 police interview with a former sheriff's deputy accused of impersonating an officer and pulling a gun on a Rock Hill woman and her son. The audio was played Thursday during Michael Caroselli's trial.

By



  Comments  