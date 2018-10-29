Police response to crowded tailgate at USC-Tennessee game prompts apology

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott apologized Monday for the conduct of several deputies, including a mounted patrol officer, during an incident outside of the South Carolina-Tennessee football game.
“It did not look good,” Lott said of how several officers dispersed a large crowd of people in a tailgating spot at the S.C. State Fairgrounds.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s responded to a report of overcrowding around 8 p.m. Saturday at a homecoming tailgate hosted, according to Lott, by the group “USC BAR.”
Lott would not go into specifics but said the actions of a mounted patrol officer on his horse was troubling. The department’s internal affairs investigation is looking into the incident, including body camera footage.
“There was nobody arrested, there was nobody injured. It just didn’t look good,” the sheriff said.
Lott, who was at the game and received calls about the incident during the game, said the presence of the horse and the deputy’s behavior in dispersing the crowd were concerning.
A mounted officer rode the horse through the crowd and brandished a riot stick, which is standard equipment, Lott said.
“The horse was very intimidating. The actions on the horse were very intimidating,” Lott said. “This wasn’t a riot. ... It was a large crowd we were attempting to disperse and I don’t feel like we did that in the proper manner.”
The mounted patrols have been part of game day patrols at USC for about 10 years.
“I’m sorry that it happened,” Lott said. “We are addressing it. ... We’re reevaluating continuing to use the mounted patrol at games and just how we do stuff with mounted patrol.”
