Restaurant owner dropped his pants at an event for women-owned businesses, SC cops say

The owner of high-profile restaurant exposed himself next to a group of women during a recent event at his South Carolina business.

Now Michael Charles Ray could face charges of sexual exposure, according to the Charleston Police Department.





The 48-year-old Folly Beach resident, who owns Normandy Farms Bakery and One Broad restaurant, pulled down his pants at an event featuring women-owned businesses, postandcourier.com reported.

During a Oct. 26 photo shoot at the restaurant, Ray dropped “his pants to his ankles exposing his buttocks and male genitalia,” according to the police report. Ray was in between the camera and three women when he exposed himself.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

One of the women told police his naked behind was “approximately 5 inches from her pelvic region,” according to the incident report, which noted Ray left the scene before officers arrived.

“It boils down to me having a horrible lapse in judgment. I’ve always been a ‘life of the party’ person who used irreverence as a way to get a laugh,” Ray said, according to charleston.eater.com. “This attempt at humor was not only ‘not funny’ but it made people uncomfortable.”

In an attempt to make amends Ray made phone calls. Instead of speaking to the women he exposed himself in front of, Ray called one woman’s husband and another woman’s boyfriend, per postandcourier.com.

That did not sit well with Charleston pastry chef Cynthia Wong, who has been nominated for a number of James Beard Awards.

“I can’t figure out which is worse: the behavior or the . . . utter Let’s Call The Husband/ Oh My Bad, Everyone Usually Loves My Creepy Criminal Party Stunts non-apology for it,” Wong posted on Instagram. On Twitter, Wong also called for a boycott of Ray’s business.

“If our food community has a shred of integrity, no one should buy a crumb from Mike Ray again.”

While the incident remains under investigation by the police, a news release issued Monday on his behalf said Ray is stepping away from running the bakery and restaurant “is seeking counseling,” postandcourier.com reported.