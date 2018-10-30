SC inmate escapes, walking off from Columbia prison, officials say

A South Carolina inmate was on the run after escaping from a minimum security facility in Columbia, according to a Tweet from the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Eric Lee Brown, who was serving time for shoplifting, walked off from the Manning Reentry/Work Release Center off of Beckman Road Tuesday morning, according to the Tweet.
He was quickly apprehended at about noon, according to another Tweet.
Brown was incarcerated in May this year and is serving a five year sentence, according to his prison profile. He was part of a labor crew work program, which he was assigned to in September.
He has no other escape attempts on his record and no disciplinary infractions, according to his profile. He is classified as a nonviolent inmate.
The Manning institution is a level one facility which houses minimum security male inmates, according to SCDC’s website.
