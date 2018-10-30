Beer, steaks and jewelry go flying after SC shoplifting suspect crashes moped

A shoplifting suspect who drove away after taking a variety of food and jewelry items from a South Carolina store was arrested after his moped crashed, scattering the stolen merchandise in the roadway, according to police.
Spartanburg police officers responded to a wreck involving a moped on East Main Street at Dawn Redwood Drive around 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report. They found a yellow moped that had crashed and a man laying in the street.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. While police searched his book bag and clothing for identification, they found several items that were believed to have been recently stolen, according to the report.
Scattered across the roadway were several steaks, miscellaneous jewelry items, three packages of Reese’s Cups and a pair of brown FUBU shoes, police said. Also strewn across the roadway were several packages of jumbo shrimp, chicken wings and a case of Bud Light beer.
Loss prevention representatives from the nearby Walmart told police the suspect, identified as Michael Warren Hill, entered the store around 9:30 a.m. and took the items without paying for them, the report states. None of the items collected from the roadway could be resold.
Hill faces a shoplifting charge, according to police. It was not clear in the report what caused him to wreck the moped.
