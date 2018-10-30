Passenger forced out of car at gunpoint during carjacking in Richland County

Deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car and forced the passenger out at gunpoint, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 2:15 a.m. Friday, the man approached a 2002 Honda in the parking lot at El Cheapo on Percival Road while the driver was in the store, according to the statement.
The man got into the drivers side of the car and began to fight with the passenger, according to the statement. The altercation ended when the man pointed a gun at the passenger.
The passenger slowly got out of the car, and the man drove off, according to the statement. The car was later found near Hunt Club Road.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the carjacking to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
