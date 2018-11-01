Lexington County student arrested after bringing weapon to school, police say

Police were called to a Cayce high school after officials heard rumors that a student may have been carrying a gun, according to a report from the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
The principal of Airport High School alerted authorities after he overheard students saying that Tamir Shivers, 17, was carrying a gun at the school, according to the report.
The officer stationed at the school was called after the principal and vice principal pulled Shivers from class and took him to the front office, according to the report. During the walk, the officer noticed Shivers adjusting his waistband several times.
In the office, the vice principal asked Shivers if he had a gun in his backpack, and Shivers denied the accusation, according to the report. When the school officials asked Shivers to lift his jacket, the officer saw what looked like a black and silver pistol in his waistband.
Shivers was arrested as officials examined the gun, according to the report. The officer determined the gun was a bb or pellet gun.
Shivers was charged with carrying a weapon on school property and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, according to the report. At the center, he was searched, and officials found counterfeit money in Shivers’s underwear.
It is unclear if he was charged with any crimes for the fake money.
Comments