Feces on the floor, no food or water in Columbia home where starving dogs found

Several dogs were taken from a Columbia home by animal control officers after police found that at least two of the dogs were starving with large chains around their necks, according to police.
Officers responded to the home on the 1700 block of Gary Street last week after receiving a report of dogs at the home being abused, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.
After not finding a home owner, a police officer and animal control officers walked to the back of the home, where they found several dogs in individual enclosures made from chicken wire, the report states. The dogs had large chains around their necks, and two of the dogs appeared to be malnourished, their ribs clearly visible to the officer.
The other dogs appeared healthy but were in small enclosures with no room, police said.
The officer had responded to a domestic incident at the home a few days earlier, during which he saw animal feces on the floor of the home and a single dog cage inside, according to the report. During that call, a dog ran out of the home, and the male suspect said it was a friend’s dog that he was watching.
While investigating the animal abuse call, officers entered the unsecured door and found the same dog inside the home, police said. The floor was still covered in feces, and the dog had no food or water.
All of the dogs were taken into the custody of animal control, police said. There was no word on whether charges have been filed against the owners.
