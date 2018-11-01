‘I would’ve killed him if I had to,’ SC woman says after shooting home invader

Somebody was trying to break into her home.

The South Carolina woman told law enforcement she did not know who was trying to get inside, but was aware that her children were in the home, WYFF-4 reported.

Ashley Jones said she did not hesitate to grab her gun after calling 911, and was “calm” and “focused” when one of the suspects was kicking in the front door to her Anderson County residence, according to foxcarolina.com.

“I told myself if he comes in here, you can’t let him get past your doorstep. You have three young children to protect,” Jones said, the TV station reported.

No tricks, all treats! Save 70% on digital access! Treat yourself to unlimited digital access for only $3.99 per month SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Jones shot the suspect and thwarted the home invasion that was attempted around 6 a.m. Thursday, per the Independent Mail.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man was shot and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries, WSPA reported.

When Jones saw the stranger in front of her residence, she warned him “I have a gun, I will shoot you, get away from my house,” according to foxcarolina.com. When the suspect ignored Jones, she shot him and he ran off.

If he did not stop, Jones said, “I would’ve killed him if I had to.”

The sheriff’s office said other houses in the area might have been targeted, the Independent Mail reported.

The shooting remains under investigation.