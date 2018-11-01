She punished her sister by burning her, then Columbia woman tried to hide it, cops say

A Columbia woman faces a child abuse charge for holding her sister’s hands under water as a form of punishment, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Talisha Fason, 23, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, the sheriff’s department said Thursday afternoon.
In late September, Fason forced her 8-year-old sister’s hands under hot water as a form of punishment for bad behavior, according to a release. The hot water caused second- and third-degree burns on the tops of the girl’s hands.
Fason, who is “currently acting as primary caregiver” for the child, did not get medical attention for her sister and intentionally kept her out of school for 10 days to hide the injuries, deputies said. School personnel notified the school resource officer and the Department of Social Services when they discovered the girl’s injuries after she returned to school.
Fason was released from jail on $20,000 personal recognizance bond, according to Richland County online court records.
Unlawful conduct toward a child is a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison, under South Carolina law.
