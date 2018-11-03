If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Crime & Courts

Man in serious condition after being hit by a car in the Vista, police say

By David Travis Bland

tbland@thestate.com

November 03, 2018 12:51 PM

COLUMBIA

A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Vista.

On Friday, two vehicles wrecked at the intersection of Gervais Street and Pulaski Street in the popular Columbia entertainment district, according to Columbia Police Department. The accident caused one car to go onto the sidewalk, striking the male pedestrian. He was pushed against a brick wall, CPD said.

The 500 block of Gervais and 1100 block of Pulaski were closed for a time while investigators figured out what happened.

From photos posted by CPD, it appears the driver of one of the vehicles, a Ford Fusion, worked for Uber and Lyft. Whether the driver was on duty is unclear.

Officers determined that “a car failed to yield to another vehicle,” causing the wreck. The driver was cited, CPD said.

“The Ford Fusion failed to yield...and struck the Kia Soul’s rear driver side,” a CPD spokesperson said, “causing it (the Soul) to spin around and jump the curb. The spinning Kia then struck the pedestrian on the sidewalk and slammed him against the brick wall.”

