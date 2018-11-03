They threw liquor in the bed. That’s not all the truck was used for in store break-in

A Lexington County store is missing its inventory and its door after two people used a truck to pull out the entrance and rob the place.

The robbery happened at the Punkaj Party Shop in Leesville at 2289 Pond Branch Rd.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department posted video of the robbery, showing two men, concealing their faces with hoods, in what appears to be an older model GMC pickup. They connect the front door of a liquor store to the rear of the vehicle and rip off the doors. The men proceed to fill the bed of the truck with bottles of liquor. At times they throw the bottles into the truck bed and grab up whole displays worth of merchandise. They also tore down lights from the front of the store.

The robbery took thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, LCSD said.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The sheriff’s department is asking for tips locating the truck and reminding people that they could get paid if a tip leads to an arrest. Call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 803-359-2067 to report any tips.