Investigation underway after Columbia man fatally shot at his home, coroner says

A Columbia man who was fatally shot in his home Saturday night has been identified by the coroner’s office.
James J. Boyer, Jr. died after he was shot in the chest, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts reported Sunday.
The 39-year-old was in his home in the 400 block of Providence Plantation Circle when he was shot just before 9 p.m., according to Watts. Boyer was taken to an area hospital, where he died at 9:49 p.m.
Watts performed an autopsy Sunday, saying that the deadly shooting remains under investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
No word has been given if any suspect, or suspects, have been identified or arrested. There is also no information on how many people were involved in the shooting that occurred at the residence off of Farrow Road, midway in between the intersections with Hardscrabble Road and Killian Road.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
