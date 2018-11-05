Here’s your chance to catch a ride with Live PD’s Richland County deputies

Ever wanted to know what happens behind the scenes during Live PD? Columbia-area residents might get their chance soon.

The Brookland Baptist Health & Wellness Center is hosting a Live PD auction Saturday, and lucky bidders could walk away with a chance to do a ride along with their favorite A&E stars, according to the event page.

The auction is part of a bigger Women’s Day event at the West Columbia wellness center, according to the page. The day will feature food trucks, a DJ, prizes and a silent auction for Live PD t-shirts.

During the ride along auction, bidders can battle for a chance to get in the patrol car with deputies Chris Mastrianni, Kevin Lawrence, Addy Perez, Danny Brown, Garo Brown, Chris Blanding, Donny Rae Campbell, Tina Roy or Khadijah Sessions, according to the page.

Admission to the event is $10 in advance or $15 at the door.