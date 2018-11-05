Columbia man dies after flipping car on I-77, Richland County coroner says

A Columbia man died Sunday morning after a single car crash on I-77, according to a statement from the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Stephen Everette Moser, Jr., 35, was driving on the interstate when his car left the road and flipped, according to the statement.
Moser was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the car, according to the statement. Richland County EMS moved Moser to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital.
Moser died at about 9:55 a.m., according to the statement. His cause of death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries to the upper body.
The crash is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
