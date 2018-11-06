Jackson Quincy Reed
Crime & Courts

Man carrying more than 25 lbs of marijuana caught after crashing car at Columbia airport

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

November 06, 2018 04:06 PM

After a man crashed into a light pole at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport Monday, deputies were surprised to find more than 25 pounds of marijuana, according to a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Jackson Quincy Reed, 43, of Sacramento, California, was driving erratically on John. N Hardee Expressway away from the airport when he crashed, according to the statement.

Deputies arrived at the scene and arrested Reed, according to the statement. After a short, lawful search of Reed’s car, deputies found the marijuana.

All in all, law enforcement officers found 28 bags of the drug, according to the statement. Each bag weighed about a pound.

Reed was charged with trafficking marijuana, according to the statement. He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and was given a bond of $100,000.

