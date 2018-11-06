Man carrying more than 25 lbs of marijuana caught after crashing car at Columbia airport

After a man crashed into a light pole at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport Monday, deputies were surprised to find more than 25 pounds of marijuana, according to a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Jackson Quincy Reed, 43, of Sacramento, California, was driving erratically on John. N Hardee Expressway away from the airport when he crashed, according to the statement.
Deputies arrived at the scene and arrested Reed, according to the statement. After a short, lawful search of Reed’s car, deputies found the marijuana.
All in all, law enforcement officers found 28 bags of the drug, according to the statement. Each bag weighed about a pound.
Reed was charged with trafficking marijuana, according to the statement. He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and was given a bond of $100,000.
