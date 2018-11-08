Motorcycle rider killed in Richland County crash was not wearing helmet, SC cops say

One person is dead following a deadly motorcycle crash Wednesday in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The single-vehicle collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Meadowood Road in Columbia, Cpl. Judd Jones said. That is near North Trenholm Road.
Jones said the rider of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet.
The rider was heading west on Meadowood Road and went off the right side of the road after losing control of the motorcycle, Jones reported.
After losing control, the rider was thrown off the bike, according to Jones.
There was no word if the rider was declared dead at the scene of the wreck, or if the person was taken to an area hospital.
No cause of death has been given, and the rider will be identified after the Richland County Coroner’s office notifies the next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
