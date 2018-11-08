SC pair die after shooting, assault in Richland County, according to coroner

Two are dead after being involved in an assault Wednesday night in Columbia, according to a statement from the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan M. Montgomery, 25, both of Hopkins, died after the incident, which happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Whispering Pines Road, according to the statement.
While details about the actual assault are scant, the coroner found that Richardson died at the scene. The cause of death was due to “homicidal violence,” according to the statement.
Montgomery was taken from the scene to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital after being shot multiple times in the upper body, according to the statement. He died early Thursday morning of his injuries.
The incident is being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments