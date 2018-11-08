Columbia road rage driver slammed on brakes, threw water in woman’s car, police say

Police are investigating a case of road rage in northeast Columbia, where a driver tailgated a woman, slammed on his brakes in front of her and threw water inside her car.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of Mason Road, which is just off North Main Street near Interstate 20, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.
The victim told officers that a man was driving close behind her on the 1400 block of Sunset Drive, then passed her to get in front of her, according to the report. The male driver then slammed on his brakes, causing the victim to break suddenly.
When the man slowed down enough to travel beside the victim’s car, he threw water inside the vehicle, police said.
The victim said the man “called her out multiple times as it appeared he was upset she was driving slow,” the report states.
No injuries were reported, and the report did not indicate a specific description of the suspect or any arrests.
