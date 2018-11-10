One dead after shooting at SC college following homecoming event

After a Friday night homecoming party at an SC college campus, shots rang out, leaving two people with bullet wounds.
Voorhees College in Denmark, South Carolina, celebrated its homecoming on Friday. A person shot two men later that night after an event on campus to celebrate the occasion, according to a statement from the school.
Voorhees announced that one of the men was injured while the other was shot fatally. Both men were not students, the school said. The shooter has yet to be identified, the college said in a statement. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
“At this time, these are the only facts the College has and we will provide updates as we receive more information,” a statement from the school read. “Voorhees College extends its deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.”
The statement said the residential side of campus was on lockdown with only students, faculty and staff with proper ID or decal allowed onto the residential side.
Voorhees is a historically black college in Bamberg County founded in 1897 affiliated with the Episcopal Church and the United Negro College Fund. The school is listed as having 642 undergraduates and 42 full-time faculty members.
