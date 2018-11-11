A 24-year-old officer was killed in a crash pursuing robbery suspect, NC police say

A 24-year-old police officer in North Carolina was killed in the line of duty following a Saturday night crash.

Jared William Franks was killed, and another officer was injured, from the collision “involving police vehicles,” according to the Greensboro Police Department.

“Our hearts are heavy,” the Greensboro Police Foundation tweeted, saying the department “has one less hero in its ranks.”

Franks, who has been with the Greensboro police since June 2016, and another officer were investigating a “possible robbery” and attempting to locate the suspect’s vehicle when the officers were involved in a collision, according to the department.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Both officers were taken to an area hospital, where Franks was declared dead, according to police. .

The police reported the other officer involved in the deadly collision was treated for “non-life threatening injuries.” No “civilian vehicles” were involved in the crash, according to the police, who did not report any other injuries as a result of the wreck.

With his blue lights on, Franks was involved in a collision with another patrol car and hit a home with people inside, myfox8.com reported.

Franks is the first Greensboro police officer to be killed in the line of duty in 17 years, WXII reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that this department and this community have lost a hero,” said Greensboro police chief Wayne Scott, according to WBIR.

The “possible robbery,” and the deadly crash are under investigation, the police said.

Public condolences can be sent to the Greensboro Police Department Watch Operations at 100 E. Police Plaza, Greensboro NC, 27402.

This is where Officer Franks crashed his car on Webster and South Elm pic.twitter.com/RHXPPa1u2Y — Lindsay Tuman (@LindsayOnTV) November 11, 2018