Midlands motorcycle rider killed in head-on crash involving multiple vehicles, cops say

A motorcycle rider was killed in a three-vehicle crash in the Midlands Sunday.
The collision occurred just after 1:30 p.m. in Newberry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2003 Ford F-150 and a Honda motorcycle were heading west on Ira Kinard Road, near the intersection with Houston Road, when the crash took place, Cpl. Bill Rhyne said.
The driver of a 1994 Ford Ranger was heading east when the teen behind the wheel crossed over the center line and side swiped the F-150 before crashing into the motorcycle head on, said Rhyne.
The motorcycle rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the Honda and died at the scene of the collision, according to the highway patrol.
Rhyne said the other drivers were not injured in the wreck, and no other occupants were mentioned.
There was no word if there will be criminal charges.
The motorcycle rider’s identity will released by the Newberry County Coroner’s office once the next of kin is notified.
The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
