Suspects stole guns, ammo from unlocked patrol car, SC sheriff’s office says

Two suspects are wanted by law enforcement in South Carolina after stealing guns and ammunition from a patrol car.
The “autobreaking” took place early Monday morning, at 4:15 a.m. in Greer, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy’s county-issued Ford Explorer was unlocked, the sheriff’s office reported.
The break in was captured on video surveillance, which showed two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts approach and enter the patrol car, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said the suspects took a black Colt M4 rifle, a silver Smith & Wesson .38 revolver and a green velocity systems plate carrier containing four magazines with .223 bullets.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-864-23-CRIME or submit an online tip.
Comments