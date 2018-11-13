Student with gun at Midlands high school prompts active shooter alert, lockdown

A Midlands high school was locked down after a student ran out of a classroom with a gun when the weapon fell out of his book bag, according to authorities.
It happened at Newberry High School just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. A student was opening his book bag in a classroom when a semiautomatic pistol fell out and onto the floor.
The teacher alerted the other students and “began to attempt to take control” when the student grabbed the gun and ran from the classroom, the sheriff’s office said in a release just before noon.
School administrators utilized the active shooter alert during the incident, prompting the school to go on lockdown and law enforcement to respond.
Surveillance video showed the student run across the street to the Burger King parking lot, officials said.
No one was injured and ho shots were fired. There was no word on whether the student has been apprehended, or what charges he could face.
The sheriff’s office said other Newberry County schools are on “alert mode” because of the incident, but did not specify what alert mode entails.
