Driver stopped to help but was given 2-day-old infant. Search is on for baby’s mom, SC cops say

A woman was driving down a South Carolina road Saturday night when she saw someone flagging her down, according to police.

But when she pulled over to offer help, the person “unexpectedly handed her a newborn baby girl,” police said.

Police said the woman who gave up the days-old infant told the driver she could not care for the child — and walked away.

Now the Greenville police Department is searching for woman they are calling the infant’s mother.

The baby, who “is believed to have been born on Thursday or Friday,” was taken to an area medical facility by the Good Samaritan driver, according to police.

The “Jane Doe baby” has been under observation and police said she is “doing well.”

Both the Greenville police and the South Carolina Department of Social Services are attempting to identify and locate the mother. Police described her as “a young African-American female, about 5-foot-2, approximately 190 pounds, and speaking with a foreign accent.”

Police have asked the community to help in the search and to notify law enforcement about any “expecting mother who cannot account for her newborn child.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 864-467-5342, Crimestoppers at 864-23-CRIME or submit an online tip.