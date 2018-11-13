He tried to sexually assault a 62-year-old woman, police say. He’s still at large

More than a week after a 62-year-old woman was hit and nearly sexually assaulted outside of a Columbia apartment building, police have identified a suspect.
Joe Nathan Fripp, 48, is wanted on charges of attempted criminal sexual conduct, assault and battery, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a statement from Columbia police.
Officers say Fripp should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police began searching for a suspect after a security officer near an apartment complex on Elmwood Avenue heard the woman struggling in the bushes near the Park Street entrance, according to the statement. When the officer arrived, he found the 62-year-old woman partially dressed and being choked by a man from behind.
The man was trying to pull his pants down, the officer told Columbia police.
Police say the man, who they believe is Fripp repeatedly punched the woman in the face and body, according to the statement. He also allegedly had a knife, which he used to threaten her.
When the security officer shouted at the man, the assailant, he ran away from the scene, according to the statement. EMS was called, and the woman was treated for a broken nose, swollen eyes and facial lacerations, which required stitches.
The woman is still receiving medical treatment, according to the statement.
The incident occurred on Nov. 3 at about 1 a.m.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident or about Fripp’s whereabouts to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
