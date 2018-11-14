Man kidnapped, tried to kill Richland County woman, deputies say

A man was arrested after he assaulted and tried to kill a Richland County woman Saturday, according to a statement from the local sheriff’s department.
Spencer MacKenzie Jeffcoat, 21, was charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and kidnapping, according to the statement.
At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called to the Palmetto Richland Hospital after a woman who had been seriously beaten showed up, according to the statement. The woman said Jeffcoat kicked, punched and strangled her multiple times.
The woman had to be taken in for surgery and was also treated for injuries on her face and body, according to the statement.
“This is what my daughter looks like after he beat the s*** out of her, locked her in a room and tried to hide her until she healed or died,” the woman’s family member posted to Facebook the day after the assault. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department attached the father’s post with their statement.
Jeffcoat was tracked down by the sheriff’s department and the U.S. Marshals and arrested, according to the statement. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
