Man shot in public park near Lexington County elementary school, deputies say

Lexington County deputies were called early Wednesday morning to investigate a shooting at a public park, according to a Tweet from the sheriff’s department.
The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. at Seven Oaks Park, which is near Leaphart Elementary School, according to the Tweet.
When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot, according to the Tweet. He was quickly taken to a nearby hospital.
The Tweet did not describe the mans wounds or his current condition.
Deputies also interviewed another man, but he was later released, according to the Tweet. They are not seeking suspects or a person of interest.
The investigation is still ongoing.
