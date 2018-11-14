Lexington teen reported an armed robbery. He ended up behind bars too, police say

After reporting being robbed by armed man, a Lexington teen found himself in legal trouble, according to a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Arden Blaize Breazeale, 17, called police Nov. 5 to report he was robbed at about 11:15 p.m., according to police.
Mark Dilyn Coker Vice, 25, of Kingstree, and Brandon Alexander Rodighiero, 26, of Columbia, had entered Breazeale’s home and demanded money and personal belongings, according to the statement. The duo took the things and the teen’s watch before getting in the car and running from the home on the 100 block of Bellhaven Lane.
Officers tracked the pair to the entrance of the Martin’s Grove neighborhood and placed them under arrest, according to the statement. Vice and Rodighiero were charged with armed robbery.
As police followed up on the robbery investigation, they got a search warrant for Breazeale’s home, according to the statement. When they entered it on Nov. 6, they found three pounds of marijuana and a stolen handgun.
Breazeale and a friend at the home, Aiyden Matthew Haefner, 17, of Lexington, were arrested, according to the statement. They were both charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen firearm.
Comments