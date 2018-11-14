Married couple killed in multi-vehicle crash, Richland County coroner says

Two people were killed, and three more were hospitalized Wednesday following a multi-vehicle collision in Richland County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The people killed were a married couple, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts told The State.
The deadly crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Farrow Road (SC-555) and North Pines Road, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
The driver and passenger of a 2008 Toyota Camry died after their car was hit by another Toyota, Southern said.
The Camry was heading south on Farrow Road, and about to take a right-hand turn onto North Pines Road when it was struck by the other Toyota, which had run off the road to the left before the wreck, Southern reported.
Southern said the driver and passenger of the Camry were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision, and both were taken to an area hospital “where they later died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.”
There were three occupants in the other Toyota, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. All were hurt and taken to an area hospital with what Southern described as injuries that are “not believed to be life threatening.”
The three occupants of the other Toyota were also wearing their seat belts, according to Southern.
The coroner’s office has scheduled an autopsy for the couple killed in the crash on Thursday morning, and will identify them after notifying their next of kin.
There was no word if there will be any criminal charges, but the fatal collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
