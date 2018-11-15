Armed teens rob Lexington County Taco Bell, gas station, deputies say

Two teenagers were arrested after deputies say they robbed two Lexington County businesses at gunpoint, according to a statement from the local sheriff’s department.
Inezhia Allen, 17, and Kealea Stephens, 18, were charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and possession a weapon during a violent crime, according to the statement.
Deputies say the teens robbed a Taco Bell and a Circle K Tuesday morning, according to the statement. The two women held employees at gunpoint and stole their money.
No one was injured during the robberies, according to the statement.
The duo are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
