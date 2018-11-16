USC students advised to lock car doors after string of car break-ins

The University of South Carolina’s police department is warning student to lock their car doors after an “ongoing trend” of car break-ins, according to a Thursday crime bulletin.
The unknown suspect has been targeting Jeep Wranglers and other vehicles near the Senate Street Garage and the 650 Lincoln Street parking garage. The bulletin said suspect is stealing money or “other readily accessible items from the front and rear passenger seat areas.”
“Members of the Carolina Community are encouraged to report suspicious persons or any related crime tips to law enforcement, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC. To send anonymous tips via text or online, go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com,” according to the bulletin.
USC ‘s police department advised students do the following:
- “Lock the doors and close the windows to your vehicle.
- Park your vehicle in well lit areas.
- Hide your valuables and remove them from plain site.
- If possible, remove any valuables from your vehicle.
- If you leave your vehicle parked in one area for an extended period of time, check on it at least every couple of days.
- Report any attempts to tamper with your vehicle or other suspicious activity directly to the police.
- If you see someone or something suspicious, or persons loitering in an area, call or text USC PD. USC offers the free RAVE Guardian Safety App which turns any cell phone into a personalized protection network, connecting with USCPD during an emergency and giving them important information they need instantly.”
