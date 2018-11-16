3 bodies were discovered in an Upstate home. One was 8 years old

Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after three people were found dead inside a home near the Saluda River and Lake Greenwood.
In a news release, the Greenwood County coroner Sonny Cox said his office responded to the triple death incident. Inside the home, the coroner’s office found the three people all with gunshot wounds to the head. The coroner released the names of two of the deceased individuals.
Nastasha Dawn McDonald, 44, and Michael Dante Frazier, 30.
Another victim was eight years old.
WIS reported that police were called to the home about 10 a.m. but the Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly did not say why the deputies were called.
The house where the bodies were found is located off Highway 221 in the Lakeview Cabin neighborhood, which borders the Saluda River just above Lake Greenwood. From survey mapping, the neighborhood appears to be populated by a number of mobile homes.
An autopsy is pending and the cause of death has yet to be made official, according to the coroner’s office.
@dtravisbland
Comments