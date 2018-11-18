Woman was walking when she was hit by car and killed, Lexington County coroner says

A woman was killed after she was hit by a car in the early Sunday morning hours, according to the Lexington County Coroner.
Just after midnight, Kathy Diane Altman was walking along the 2500 block of Leaphart Road in West Columbia, said Margaret Fisher, the Lexington County Coroner.
The 53-year-old Lugoff resident was struck by a car and “was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision,” Fisher said.
The driver of the car that hit Altman was not injured in the deadly crash, according to the coroner’s office.
Fisher said the driver stopped at the scene in an attempt to provide aid to Altman.
There was no word if there will be any criminal charges as a result of the fatal collision, or if it remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments