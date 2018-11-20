Midlands man shot wife 3 times before killing himself, deputies say

A Sumter County man shot his wife multiple times before fatally shooting himself, according to authorities.
The double shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Elrae Lane, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
Anna Odom, 48, told deputies that she and her husband, 60-year-old Tony Odell Odom, had been arguing. Tony Odom had been drinking and was “not himself” she told deputies.
Tony Odom went to a bedroom and returned carrying a pistol, which he used to shoot his wife three times, deputies said.
“As she fled, she heard a fourth shot but didn’t know if he was still shooting at her or not,” a release states.
Deputies found Tony Odom’s body on the front porch of their home, dead from an apparent gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.
Anna Odom was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition.
