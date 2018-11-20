Two charged with abuse after dead, emaciated dogs found at homes, police say

Two Columbia were arrested and charged with abusing animals in two separate abuse cases involving dogs, according to a statement from local police.
Louric Shanel Odom, 43, was charged Wednesday with ill treatment of animals after police found two dead dogs in the back yard of his home on the 1700 block of McAlister Street, according to the statement.
Officers believe the pit bulls may have died due to neglect and malnutrition, according to the statement. From looking at their bodies, officers and animal control could see signs that they had not been properly fed.
Odom was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and given a $5,000 bond.
Earlier in the month, officers arrested and charged Lacretia Gallman, 36, with ill treatment of animals.
On Nov. 9, officers were called for a domestic dispute at a home on the 4200 block of Lester Drive, according to the statement. When they arrived, they found a pit bull outside without food or shelter.
It was raining and cold, and the dog looked too skinny, according to the statement. Animal control soon took possession of the pup and Gallman was arrested.
Gallman was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and was given a bond of $7,500.
