Man responsible for recent violent crime spree behind bars, Columbia Police say

A day after arresting a man for robbing a CVS, the Columbia Police Department has charged him with more violent crimes committed during a recent spree of area robberies.
James McCray was arrested Monday and charged with armed robbery of the CVS drug store in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road, according to police.
On Tuesday, police announced the 25-year-old has been charged with multiple crimes at a number of Columbia restaurants, convenience stores and gas stations. He stole money and hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes during the crime spree, according to police.
All of the crimes occurred from the end of October through Nov. 13, according to police, who said McCray used a sharp object to “threaten the lives of the store clerks,” during the armed robberies.
In addition to the Nov. 11 armed robbery at CVS, police have charged McCray with:
▪ Strong arm robbery at Circle K in the 6000 block of Garners Ferry Road on Oct. 28
▪ Shoplifting at the Pitt Stop in the 4000 block of Devine Street on Nov. 2
▪ Armed robbery at the Spinx gas station in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road on Nov. 4
▪ Assault and shoplifting at the Pitt Stop in the 4000 block of Devine Street on Nov. 7
▪ Armed robbery, assault and kidnapping at the Subway restaurant in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road on Nov. 13
Overall, McCray has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of shoplifting, and one count each of kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, third-degree assault and battery and strong arm robbery.
McCray was arrested after he was found living in a vacant apartment at Lake Shore Village, police said. He has been taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remains behind bars.
Comments