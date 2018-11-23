2 armed suspects on the run after robbing Forest Acres bank

Two armed men are on the run after robbing a Forest Acres bank Friday morning.
The robbery happened just after 11 a.m. at the Capital Bank in Trenholm Plaza, according to Forest Acres Police Chief Marion Sealey.
Two men armed with handguns entered the bank, their faces partially concealed, and demanded money from the tellers, Sealey said. They left with an undisclosed amount of money in a dark colored Hyundai sedan traveling down Forest Drive toward Interstate 77.
There were no customers in the bank at the time, and no injuries were reported, Sealey said.
Anyone with information about the suspects or their car is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments