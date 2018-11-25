Midlands man who was shot Friday dies in hospital, Lexington County coroner says

A Midlands resident who was shot Friday died in an area hospital, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.
On Saturday night, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified Harry Lee Jackson, Jr. as the man who had been shot and killed.
The 34-year-old Gaston resident had been shot by a gun around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of North Church Street in Lexington County, according to Fisher. That is located near Swansea High School.
Jackson was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Fisher reported.
Following the shooting, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reported it was “not searching for a suspect or person of interest,” and no arrests had been made.
The fatal shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s department.
