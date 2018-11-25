Two people shot in Richland County robbery, suspects wanted by sheriff’s department

Two men are wanted for their role in an armed robbery that turned into a shooting Saturday, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department reported the shooting took place 11:30 p.m. on Feather Run Court. That is located near the intersection of Rimer Pond Road and SC-21.
Two people were standing outside of a residence when “two males exited a dark colored sedan and demanded their valuables,” according to the sheriff’s department.
That was when the people were shot, said the sheriff’s department. Both gunshot victims were taken to an area hospital where they are in “stable condition,” according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
