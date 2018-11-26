6 arrested on drug charges, including heroin trafficking, in Irmo neighborhood

Six people were arrested on drug-related charges at a home in an Irmo subdivision on Sunday.
Irmo police officers were asked to assist the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in serving warrants at a home on the 500 block of Parlock Road, which is in the New Friarsgate subdivision, the police department said in a Facebook post Monday. Six people at the home were charged.
David Senko, 27, is charged with trafficking heroin, according to police. Sandra Seward, 54, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Craig Valentine, 25, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and was wanted on a burglary charge, according to police. Ashley Jeffcoat, 30, and Madison Ignat, 21, are each charged with one count of trafficking heroin. Derek Altier, 32, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Additional details about Sunday’s arrests were not immediately available. All six suspects were taken into custody by Richland County deputies and remain in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
