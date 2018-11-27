1 killed in northeast Richland County shooting

One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Richland County on Monday, according to authorities.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Crestview Avenue, the sheriff’s department said Tuesday morning.
Deputies were called to a shooting there and found a man who had been shot in the lower body, the sheriff’s department said. The man was taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Additional details about the shooting were not available Tuesday morning, and the incident remains under investigation.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
