54-year-old woman in critical condition after being hit by car in Columbia

A 54-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Northern Columbia, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
The woman was walking near the intersection of Columbia College Drive and Dale Drive at about 7:30 p.m. Monday when she was hit by a 2017 Kia Sorrento traveling eastbound, according to the statement.
The woman has several broken bones and potentially sustained internal injuries, according to the statement. Staff at a local hospital told officers she was in critical condition.
After an initial investigation, police found that the woman was possibly drunk and wearing dark colored clothing, according to the statement. Police believe she was unlawfully in the roadway.
It is unclear if the driver of the car will be charged with any crimes.
